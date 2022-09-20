The St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly set to chase Wests Tigers prop Zane Musgrove for the 2023 campaign.

The Dragons have only added a single player to their squad for 2023 to date in another Tiger, with Jacob Liddle gaining an early release from his contract to join the Red V.

That came with the Tigers singing Apisai Koroisau and needing to balance out their roster, with Jake Simpkin also at the club.

Liddle's gain at the Dragons will address a major shortage the club had in 2022, when Andrew McCullough was the only recognised hooker on the roster, and was replaced by a combination of Moses Mbye, Jayden Sullivan and Jack Bird when injured during the campaign.

McCullough may yet retire before the 2023 season kicks off, however, the Red V have reportedly turned their attention towards addressing other issues in the side, with Musgrove a key target according to Wide World of Sports' The Mole.

The prop, who spent much of the year in the best 17 at the wooden spooners, is on contract at the joint venture until the end of the 2024 season and would need a release to be allowed to negotiate elsewhere.

The Dragons need to add size to their forward pack has come with the club losing Tariq Sims to the Melbourne Storm, Josh McGuire to the Warrington Wolves and Daniel Alvaro mid-season to Toulouse in the English Super League.

While Alvaro didn't play for the Dragons in 2022, he added depth, and the club still hasn't replaced either Sims or McGuire, both of whom were regular starters for under-fire coach Anthony Griffin.

Musgrove, who debuted with the Rabbitohs in 2016, has played 63 NRL games, and one Test for Samoa.

The Dragons' need to chase a player still under contract has come about with few props left on the open market. Experiences campaigners Andrew Fifita and Ryan James are available, as is Jordan McLean, James Tamou and Martin Taupau, while Sydney Roosters' prop Matthew Lodge was also hoping to extend his time at Bondi, but as yet has not signed a new deal.

There has been no indication over whether the Tigers would be likely to grant Musgrove a release, particularly with James Tamou also likely exiting the club.