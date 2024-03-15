The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the immediate release of utility Paul Turner.

The half and fullback joined the club from the Gold Coast Titans at the start of the 2023 NRL season but only had a single appearance for the Dragons at NRL level, instead spending most of his time in the NSW Cup.

It was first reported over a week ago that the Dragons would let Turner exit the club to take up a deal in the English Super League, and while the Dragons didn's pass comment on his specific destination, they did confirm he would be heading overseas.

"The Dragons have released Paul Turner from the remainder of his contract, effective immediately, to take up another contract overseas," the Dragons wrote in a statement confirming his exit.

"The Dragons thank Paul for his contribution to the club during his time here and wish him all the best for the future."

It's believed Turner will wind up at the Featerstone Rovers for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Prior to his arrival at the Dragons, Turner had managed ten NRL appearances. having played three games at the New Zealand Warriors between 2020 and 2021, before adding another seven during a single season at the Gold Coast Titans in 2022.

Turner also played for the Maori All Stars in 2023, but has to this point failed to capitalise on his enormous potential that saw him rated as one of the best junior talents in New Zealand during his youth.