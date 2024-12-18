The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed the arrival of playmaker Daniel Atkinson from the start of the 2026 NRL season, adding to their halves depth following the departure of skipper Ben Hunt.

Following Hunt's release, the Dragons went on the offensive to sign South Sydney Rabbitohs halfback Lachlan Ilias as their first-choice number seven for 2025, with Kyle Flanagan expected to play the five-eighth role.

As it stood, youngster Lykhan King-Togia was the only other option to play in the halves at the club. However, it has now been confirmed that Atkinson will arrive from the Cronulla Sharks on a three-year contract from the 2026 season onwards.

Atkinson will add to the club's spine now, though, with the ability to play halfback, five-eighth, fullback and outside backs.

"We're really happy to be welcoming Daniel to the club in 2026," coach Shane Flanagan said.

"He's a classy player who has shown an ability to cover multiple positions as well as a strong competitor who will come in and improve our squad as a whole.

"We have a big year ahead with a squad which will improve further in 2025 and look forward to welcoming Daniel for the 2026 season."

Embed from Getty Images

After starting the year in the NSW Cup, Atkinson had a breakout season in 2024. He made 19 appearances, playing in various positions but primarily at five-eighth, and played a vital role in the club reaching the third week of the 2024 NRL Finals series.

Despite his strong performances, 2025 will mark Atkinson's last at the club after he agreed to sign a three-year deal with the St George Illawarra Dragons, where he will transition from a backup playmaker to starting in the halves alongside either Lachlan Ilias or Kyle Flanagan.

Although the Sharks wanted to keep him at the Shire, several big names, such as Will Kennedy and Ronaldo Mulitalo, are coming off-contract at the end of next season, and due to salary cap constraints, they cannot keep them all.

"These things happen in rugby league sometimes, and I'm filthy about it, of course," Nicho Hynes said recently on the exit of Atkinson.

"He's a great person. He's a better person than he's a footy player and he's someone that everyone loves having around the club.

"It sucks to lose anybody but in particular somebody like Atko who filed in so nicely for us this year and is a mainstay in our team now.

"He's an infectious person."