The Dolphins are set to sport black, red and gold with a new jersey for 204.

But in copying the English Premier League, it will be the first time an NRL team has worn a new jersey ahead of its official unveiling season.

Dolphins' chief executive Terry Reader spoke about the club's new alternate strip, revealing he believes it will be a hit with the fans.

“It is unusual to be wearing a jersey ahead of its official season, but the reality is that as the number-one selling team in the NRL for on-field apparel, buying a 2023 Dolphins jersey is extremely difficult at this point,” said Reader.

“Our fan feedback has been strong that our supporters wanted to see some black added into our range and our apparel partner Classic and retailers have indicated this will be a popular item.

“We have had a lot of firsts this year at the Dolphins, and this will be another one for our fans as we return in a new jersey for the first game back at Suncorp Stadium.”