The Dolphins have reportedly extended the services of a try-scoring wizard as they look beyond the Wayne Bennett era at the club.

Already contracted until the end of 2025, ace winger Jack Bostock has extended his contract with The Dolphins for another two seasons until the end of 2027, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

The reported extension comes after he was able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 later this year.

A St George Illawarra Dragons junior, Bostock has scored ten tries this season and heads into Round 15, one try behind leaders Maika Sivo, Tommy Talau and Sunia Turuva.

One of Wayne Bennett's first signings for the Dolphins, Bostock was regarded as one of the best SG Ball Cup juniors following a stellar season for the Illawarra Steelers in 2022.

The older brother of Dragons NRLW centre Indie Bostock, he has made 12 first-grade appearances this season for The Dolphins where he has provided four try assists and made 26 tackle busts, 12 line breaks and is averaging 141 running metres to go with his ten tries.

