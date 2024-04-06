NRL Rd 1 - Dolphins v Cowboys
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 10: Herbie Farnworth of the Dolphins takes on the defence during the round one NRL match between the Dolphins and North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium, on March 10, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

The NRL's newest team find themselves leading the competition but face a challenging period ahead as they navigate through a series of injuries, some of which occurred during their latest game against the Wests Tigers.

Among the key players affected, Herbie Farnworth was sidelined in the final moments with a suspected AC joint injury.

Felise Kaufusi exited after contributing to an early try, nursing a hamstring problem, while Tom Flegler also departed prematurely due to an AC joint injury.

"We know what the injuries are, but not the severity of them just yet," coach Wayne Bennett said after the game.

 2024-04-06T08:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
26
FT
16
   WST
    #NRLDolphinsTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

"AC joints can be pretty bad if you get good one, I think he's (Farnworth) got a good one, so sometimes they have to operate on them, so we will just have to see."

All three players will need scans in the coming days to determine how long they are set to miss.

The Dolphins' absentee list is growing, with Max Plath out on suspension until round 7 and Connelly Lemuelu, Kaufusi, Farnworth, Flegler and Tom Gilbert, who faces a long-term recovery from an ACL injury until 2025, all in various states of recovery.

