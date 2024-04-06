The NRL's newest team find themselves leading the competition but face a challenging period ahead as they navigate through a series of injuries, some of which occurred during their latest game against the Wests Tigers.

Among the key players affected, Herbie Farnworth was sidelined in the final moments with a suspected AC joint injury.

Felise Kaufusi exited after contributing to an early try, nursing a hamstring problem, while Tom Flegler also departed prematurely due to an AC joint injury.

"We know what the injuries are, but not the severity of them just yet," coach Wayne Bennett said after the game.

"AC joints can be pretty bad if you get good one, I think he's (Farnworth) got a good one, so sometimes they have to operate on them, so we will just have to see."

All three players will need scans in the coming days to determine how long they are set to miss.

The Dolphins' absentee list is growing, with Max Plath out on suspension until round 7 and Connelly Lemuelu, Kaufusi, Farnworth, Flegler and Tom Gilbert, who faces a long-term recovery from an ACL injury until 2025, all in various states of recovery.

Embed from Getty Images