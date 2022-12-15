The Dolphins have been dealt a blow ahead of their inaugural season with news that former Origin centre Brenko Lee has sustained a calf injury during pre-season training.

While he should still be available for Wayne Bennett to select come their Round 1 encounter with the Sydney Roosters, he's expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks of training.

“I hurt my calf a few days ago,” Lee revealed to club media.

“Last week Friday, it was a bit tight and tender. I got some pretty bad news on it but at the end of the day I think we've got good medical staff and physios here – who know what they're doing – to get me on track for the start of the year.

“The said (the recovery) was four to six weeks to return, so that will take me to mid-January and I think I'll be right at the end of January to start the trials off.

“I'll get some load work into me before the trials, but (for now) I'm just trying to stay as positive as I can, let the physios deal with me and trust their process.”

Lee has played 75 NRL games since making his debut for the Canberra Raiders all the way back in 2014. He's played in victorious Grand Final and State of Origin-winning sides.

He signed for the Dolphins on a two-year deal, and will link up with cousin Edrick Lee after he was also recruited by Bennett from Newcastle.

The Dolphins' 2023 season kicks off with a home game against the Roosters, played at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, March 5.