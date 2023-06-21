The Dolphins have officially signed Bulldogs outside back Jake Averillo on a three-year deal that will take him through to the end of the 2026 season.

Averillo will join Brisbane Broncos and English international centre Herbie Farnworth as a new signing next season, strengthening their back line.

Averillos has been in terrific form this season and already has an impressive 69 matches of NRL experience to his name, debuting in 2020.

In 14 appearances this season, he has managed to score seven tries, including doubles against the Dragons and Raiders.

He was named the Rookie of the Year at the Bulldogs in 2020 and earned his first representative honours playing for the Prime Minister's XIII against Papua New Guinea in Brisbane.

Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader delivered words on the club's new signing in a media statement by the club.

“Jake is a really good acquisition for the Dolphins,” said Reader.

"He will add speed and class to our backline stocks and at the age of 22 the best years of his career are right in front of him."

“The Dolphins always said we would steadily strengthen our list in the coming years and I believe we have achieved that for season 2024.

“We already have a very competitive team and have exceeded many people's expectations with our team still in the hunt for a top eight position with 10 rounds to go, and we are going to be adding Jake, Herbie Farnworth and Tom Flegler next season.

“The Dolphins will only be stronger next year and that is something for our members and supporters to be excited about.”

Jake Averillo will join the Dolphins at the end of the season in November to being pre-season.