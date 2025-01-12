The Dolphins' boom addition to their squad Kulikefu Finefeuiaki is determined to make his mark in the NRL by competing for a back-row spot and learning from the likes of Felise Kaufusi.

After a standout 2024 season with the North Queensland Cowboys, where he played 25 games showcasing a ferocious running style and rock-solid defence, Finefeuiaki is ready to elevate his career under the tutelage of Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf.

Finefeuiaki is acutely aware that his journey to a starting spot won't be an easy one.

"There's (sic) a lot of back-rowers with Connelly Lemuelu and Oryn Keeley, so I've just got to train hard and learn off Kaufusi," he acknowledged.

The significance of working with Kaufusi isn't lost on the young forward who idolised the veteran during his Melbourne Storm days.

"I saw Felise play at Melbourne when I was 12 or 13, so to train alongside him and hopefully play alongside him is really truly special," he said.

Kristian Woolf's influence looms large for Finefeuiaki, who already has experience playing under the coach during Tonga's Pacific Cup campaign.

Woolf's expectations are clear, demanding passion, communication and energy, especially on the right edge.

"He wanted me to bring my passion, bring my communication and just bring energy to the team, so I've just got to do that and do my job," Finefeuiaki explained.

"He wants the best out of you every session," he noted.

Family was another major factor in Finefeuiaki's decision to join the Dolphins.

Being closer to home in Ipswich while continuing to grow as a player was a significant draw.

"The main factor was to try and elevate my game, get more minutes under my belt and learn more. Family — I'm from Ipswich, so it's closer to home," he shared.

As Kaufusi and Kenny Bromwich transition to middle positions, Finefeuiaki has a golden opportunity to cement himself in the back row, where competition with Lemuelu and Keeley will likely sharpen his edge.