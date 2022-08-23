As reports continue to stream in regarding their pursuit of Cameron Munster, NewsCorp has revealed that The Dolphins and Wayne Bennett are genuinely considering putting together a massive offer for star South Sydney Rabbitohs fullback Latrell Mitchell.

The deal is believed to be worth around $4 million, and could be aided by the relationship between the coach and star, who are still in contact since Bennett’s departure from Redfern.

Bennett revealed that while he is not currently negotiating with Mitchell, he and the new franchise are monitoring the Rabbitohs’ star’s contract situation – and will enter the race for his signature on November 1 if South Sydney can’t strike a deal before then.

“I haven’t had (contract) talks with Latrell, but if he’s on the open market in November then yes, I’m interested,” Bennett said.

“He’s been negotiating with South Sydney and they might do a deal before he becomes a free agent.

“If Latrell does go to the open market, there will be 16 other clubs chasing him and we will be one of them.”

Mitchell has responded to the reported interest, joking that the team should make him their primary focus over Munster if they’re serious about luring him north.

“I can’t be second choice,” Mitchell said.

“I leave that (contract) up to my managers and (Souths CEO) Blake Solly.”

The possible Dolphins deal would dwarf Mitchell’s current arrangement at South Sydney, but Bennett knows that the Dolphins can’t realistically fit both big names under the salary cap.

“Everybody knows we’re chasing Cameron Munster and he’s our priority,” Bennett said.

“Under the salary cap, we can’t afford Munster and another guy of similar value like Latrell. We can only have one marquee player.

“Munster is our priority signing, but if Latrell is available in November I’ll be keen to talk to him.”