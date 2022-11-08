The Dolphins' first pre-season is underway but there are still a number of questions to be answered about the shape of the squad heading into their first NRL campaign. One of the most pressing questions is who will take up the captaincy ahead of the new season, although it's believed a decision has already been made.

Having served as captain for New Zealand and co-captain of the Melbourne Storm for years, Jesse Bromwich has all the relevant experience for the role in his 295-game NRL career, and it's strongly believed that Wayne Bennett will entrust him with the captaincy when the decision is officially made.

Channel 9's Ben Dobbin stated that while the news was yet to be announced, it was only a matter of time.

“It's yet to be announced, but what I can tell you is Jesse Bromwich, the current New Zealand captain and former co-captain of the Melbourne Storm, will be the Dolphins' inaugural captain,” Dobbin said.

“Expect that announcement in the next couple of months.”

Dobbin also claimed that the Dolphins' already-known interest in current Brisbane Broncos fullback Tesi Niu may have to fight off another rival who are keen to make a play for the talented 21-year-old.

“Tesi Niu has expressed an interest to leave (the Broncos),” Dobbin continued.

“He's currently contracted to the Brisbane Broncos for this season coming, but he has expressed an interest to leave. He's not the starting fullback here at Red Hill, which is expected to go to Reece Walsh.

“Now there's a two-horse race – Newcastle and the Dolphins are both trying to secure his services for two years. Expect the Dolphins to put in a real big fight, they've shown a lot of interest and they are talking to his management.”