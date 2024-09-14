The Dolphins plans for 2025 have taken a potentially dramatic turn on Sunday afternoon, with fullback Trai Fuller suffering a suspected ACL while playing in the QLD Cup grand final qualifier against the Northern Pride in Cairns.

Fuller, who played plenty of first-grade throughout this season, suffered a non contact injury with just over 20 minutes to go in the fixture and was immediately brought from the field by medical staff.

It was reported shortly afterwards on the broadcast of the match that Dolphins' medical staff had confirmed a knee injuries, with a suspected ACL injury the likely result.

At any rate, Fuller will need to have scans to confirm the extent of the injury. A full ACL rupture would likely see him miss between nine and twelve months, which, in the best-case scenario, could see him miss much of the 2024 NRL season with a potential return in mid-June.

The hands on test for an ACL injury is usually very accurate, and so fears that Fuller's 2025 season could be all but over before 2024 is out are not overblown.

At any rate, it's unlikely the Dolphins reserve grade outfit will have Fuller available for next weekend's grand final, with the club sinking the Pride by a point in golden point on the back of a Joshua James field goal during Saturday afternoon's match.

It has been a long road to first-grade for the 27-year-old, but the 27-year-old has now made 12 appearances, with 11 of them coming this year.