Dolphins enforcer Felise Kaufusi will run out on the Hostplus Cup field on Saturday for the Redcliffe Dolphins for the first time in six years.

While the Dolphins will relax this weekend as they enjoy the bye, Felise Kaufusi will return from suspension through the lower leagues. Relegated by Wayne Bennett, Kaufusi will join teammate Tesi Niu in the Hostplus Cup.

It will be his first Hostplus Game in 2471 days, last playing in September 2016 for the Sunshine Coast Falcons in the season's semi-final.

After being a contender for the Queensland side for Game 2, the stalwart Origin forward was controversially overlooked by Billy Slater. The main reason given was that he has only played seven games this season after two lengthy suspensions.

Finding out on Tuesday that Kaufusi would be a part of the squad, Redcliffe Dolphins coach Ben Te'o said it was crucial for the ex-Storm player to get some game-time under his belt.

“Felise hasn't played footy for a few weeks,” Te'o said to QRL.com.au.

“He's had a disrupted year with suspensions. I'm sure he was waiting on the call for Origin and when you're not selected, it turns to the fact he needs to play and get some more minutes in.

“It's a great thing not just for the club but the competition. It shows Wayne respects the competition and it's a great place for Felise to get some game time and minutes.

“He's trained with us a couple of times recently and has come with a really good attitude. The boys have loved having him around.”

Along with Tesi Niu, Kaufusi will be looking to provide a good showing against the Norths Devils in a rematch of last year's Cup Grand Final.