Dolphins CEO Terry Reader has addressed rumours that the club was interested in poaching the services of Parramatta Eels five-eighth and New Zealand international Dylan Brown.

Over the past month, the rumour mill has been humming surrounding the future of Brown after he was offered to all 16 rival NRL teams and Rugby Australia and could decide to opt out of his current deal with the Eels at the end of the season due to a player-option clause in his contract.

While there is a high chance that he could remain at Parramatta, the five-eighth is one of the most in-demand players in either rugby or rugby league and it is understood that at least five teams including the Dragons, Dolphins and Newcastle Knights have expressed an interest.

A potential move to Redcliffe would see him team up with young gun Isaiya Katoa in the halves and create a formidable spine with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (2027) and Jeremy Marshall-King (2028).

However, Dolphins CEO Terry Reader has shut down the rumours, revealing that he "can't see him leaving Parramatta" and there are yet to have formal chats with either Brown or his management.

It is understood that the superstar playmaker wants up to $1.2 million per season to leave his current home.

"If there is a player available it seems the Dolphins are going to sign them. I don't know if we have a different salary cap to everyone else," Reader told AAP.

"Dylan Brown is contracted to Parramatta for seven years on a salary over $1 million and I can't see him leaving Parramatta.

"We've had no formal chats with him."