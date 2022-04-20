While the Dolphins are yet to bag a marquee player, they have continued to add to their arsenal by bolstering their depth heading into the 2023 season.

With a mix of veterans - the Bromwich brothers - demolishing middle forwards - Felise Kaufusi - and emerging young talent - Isaiya Katoa - the Dolphins are beginning to put together a respectable 30 man squad.

However, one of the more exciting additions to the Dolphins for 2023 will be the signature of St George Illawarra Dragons SG Ball young gun, Jack Bostock.

Bostock has been a part of the Dragon's junior development for the past few years and has impressed at every level, with a first-grade debut certainly looming.

This debut may be fast-tracked though as the Dolphins have reportedly snagged the teenage centre from the Dragons on a "lucrative" three-year deal, beginning in 2023.

According to Nine's 'The Mole, the Dolphins have agreed to terms with Bostock on a deal that will pay him more than an unproven talent typically gets.

Bostock and the Illawarra Steelers went down to the Panthers SG Ball side in the competition's Week 1 Finals this past Friday, however, the young centre has dazzled so far in 2022, proving to be dangerous on the club's right edge as a scorer.

This does however, add to the list of young talent the Dolphins have poached from NRL club's development sides.

The Penrith Panthers voiced their anger towards this methodology following the poaching of one of their young talents, Isaiya Katoa, by the Dolphins earlier this year.