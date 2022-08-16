Former NRL and State of Origin star Brett Finch has pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to share child abuse material, following his arrest back in December 2021 as part of NSW Police’s Strike Force Hank operation.

Finch was initially charged five separate times over the illegal material, followed by a further two counts in May as investigations continued.

BREAKING: Brett Finch has just pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to share child abuse material. He will face sentencing later this year. — Steve Zemek (@stevezemek) August 15, 2022

But this week Police have withdrawn six of the outstanding charges, while Finch entered a guilty plea for the one remaining count.

Finch was one of eight men aged between 34 and 71 who were arrested across New South Wales as part of the operation, with Police raiding Finch’s San Souci home and arresting him on December 14.

“We will allege that each of the men arrested by detectives over the past month expressed desires to engage in sexual activity with children,” said Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty at the time of the arrests.

While awaiting trial Finch was bound by strict bail conditions that require him to report to police once a week, avoid social media, avoid any contact with persons younger than 16 and to stay away from any places known to be frequented by children.

Finch enjoyed a prolific career during and after his time in the NRL. He played over 250 games for the Canberra Raiders, Sydney Roosters, Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm, winning a premiership in Victoria that was ultimately invalidated by the Storm’s well-known salary cap issues.

He was named Dally M Halfback of the Year in 2004, but was most known for the field goal he kicked to win Game One of the 2006 State of Origin series for New South Wales. After his career finished, he became a regular feature in the media, first with Channel 9 and then with Fox.

Just months after becoming a father, Finch checked into a mental health facility and was praised for openly sharing his mental health struggles publicly.

He was arrested within weeks.

Finch will be sentenced in September.