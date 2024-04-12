Failing to win a game this season, Gold Coast Titans coach Des Hasler has reportedly swung the axe to change up the club's spine, with halfback Tanah Boyd paying the price.

Sitting second-last on the NRL ladder, the club has suffered heavy losses at the hands of the St George Illawarra Dragons, Canterbury Bulldogs, The Dolphins and North Queensland Cowboys.

With their only points coming from the bye week, coach Des Hasler has decided to shake up the club's spine.

Taking on the Canberra Raiders on Sunday, The Courier Mail reports that Tanah Boyd is expected to be dropped from the team, with Jayden Campbell moving into the halves alongside veteran Kieran Foran.

This means that Des Hasler's experiment with AJ Brimson in the centres has come to an end. The Origin star will revert to his primary fullback spot, a position where he played for Queensland in Game 3 of last year's State of Origin series.

It is unknown which player will be selected to move into the centres, but the favourites to join the team are Keano Kini, Tony Francis or Alofiana Khan-Pereira.

Khan-Pereira is the most likely with his inclusion pushing Harley Smith-Shields into the centres from the wing.