Suliasi Vunivalu has admitted he wants to finish his career at the Storm as the departing winger gets set to make the switch to Super Rugby in 2021.

Vunivalu signed the deal with Queensland Reds last year but played out this season with Melbourne knowing it would be his last in the NRL.

The 24-year-old’s incredible Grand Final farewell was capped by a spectacular 80-metre run after intercepting Nathan Cleary’s errant pass.

To show what an impression Vunivalu has left on the club, his teammates learnt a Fijian hymn and sung it with him on ANZ Stadium as their celebrations slipped into the morning.

Vunivalu told NRL.com he was already eyeing off a late-career return to the purple.

“I want to come back and finish off here some day,” he said.

“I’m still having second thoughts about [his rugby move], to be honest.

“I want to stay but I’ve got to take that new challenge for myself.

“And there’s younger boys coming through the club too so I’ll give way to them.

“I’m trying not to think about that tonight, I’m in the moment now and celebrating.

“I’m very, very happy right now. It’s my last year so going out with a ring is very special.

“I was thinking leading into the game how tough it would be to go out on a loss. This is my fourth grand final and I’ve had two wins, I definitely didn’t want to be 1-3.

“I’m so grateful to Craig [Bellamy] and everyone here. I didn’t know anything about rugby league when I first turned up.

“But I was always a big fan, so when my manager told me ‘Storm want you’ I was straight on it. ‘Take me there, I want to meet Billy Slater’.”

As the dual international prepares to join the Queensland Reds, he’s already admitted he has one eye on a Wallabies jersey, according to Stuff.co.nz.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t,” he said.

“It would be a dream to wear the green and gold Wallabies jersey.”

The winger departs the Storm with an imposing record, scoring 86 tries in 111 appearances.