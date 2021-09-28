Veteran halfback Adam Reynolds has declared himself fit ahead of the Grand Final, which will be his last match with South Sydney before moving to the Broncos.

The Souths skipper, who has played all of his 230 games at the club, suffered a slight groin injury prior to the preliminary final against Manly but is confident it won't derail his Grand Final plans.

“I wouldn’t miss this for the world - I’ll be sweet, and I’ll be better than I was last week when I played [against Manly],” Reynolds told the Herald.

“I’m in good hands with [physio] Eddie Farah. He worked on me around the clock last game, and we’ll be doing that again this week. “I pulled up tight during a session last week, then I twinged it again during warm-up. It never crossed my mind I would miss the Manly game or I had played my last game for Souths.

“Whether I was right to play or not, I had faith in the team they would get the job done.

"I just have to keep stretching. There won't be anything too major. I'll get a bit of volume into the legs tomorrow, then try to join the team on Thursday. I could feel the groin last week, and after the game it was a bit sore, but it's slowly improving every day, and there's no pain or discomfort. "We won't know about goal-kicking until the captain's run. I feel like I'll definitely be right to do general-play kicking - I won't shy away from the longer kicks. I'll try to get some [goal-kicking] reps in on Saturday."

Ahead of Sunday's game, Reynolds was full of praise for a firing Penrith team who upset Melbourne, the minor premiers, in a tight preliminary final.

“They were clinical on the weekend, they are always a team that works hard from the inside and limit the time you have with the ball,” Reynolds said.

“But the week off sorts everyone out. They’re also young so they’ve got plenty of life in their legs.”

Earlier this season it was revealed that Reynolds would be joining the Broncos on a three-year deal after salary cap pressure forced left the Souths able to only offer a one year contract.

“When it’s all said and done I’ll sit down and have a chance to reflect on what I’ve achieved at this club, and that’s when it will hit home,” Reynolds said.

“My job now is all (about) this week and getting the job done. As a kid, you only think about wanting to play in the big games and win grand finals. That’s the sole focus this week.”