The Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signature of released St George Illawarra Dragons forward Zane Musgrove on a two-year deal.

The move will see the prop make the move to England for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, where he will take up one of the international quota spots for new coach Sam Burgess.

Burgess, who is preparing for his first season in charge of the Wolves, has been constantly linked with a pursuit of NRL talent as he looks to refresh the side.

Musgrove, who has played 78 NRL games across his time at the St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers and South Sydney Rabbitohs, was a teammate of Burgess at South Sydney and said he was looking forward to working with the new coach.

“I've heard all positive things about the club and I'm really looking forward to getting over to the UK," he said in a club statement.

“I'll be linking up with Sam [Burgess] again and that's going to be exciting as I think he'll get the best out of me.

“I've been watching and following the games and I've been learning more and more about the Wire and the town.

“There's quality players throughout the team and I believe rubbing shoulders with them will bring the best version out of me next year.

“I'm ready for the challenge. I'm only 27 and I reckon my best footy is still in front of me. I'm looking to come over, stamp my authority and be successful for Warrington under Sam.”

Musgrove's move comes following the confirmation from the Dragons - who themselves are preparing for life under a new coach in Shane Flanagan - that he had been released from the final year of his deal in red and white.

In another recent boost for Warrington, Jason Demetriou's contract at the South Sydney Rabbitohs has been extended, all but ruling out any chance of the Redfern-based outfit making a play to bring Burgess into that role.