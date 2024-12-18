One of seven players farewelled by the North Queensland Cowboys at the end of the 2024 NRL season, hooker Jai Hansen has signed with a new team for next year.

A member of the Cowboys Top 30 roster for the past two seasons, Hansen has signed with the Central Queensland Capras - a feeder team of The Dolphins - in the QLD Cup competition for the 2025 season.

His arrival comes after he spent the last two years in the QLD Cup with the Townsville Blackhawks and Mackay Cutters whilst being a member of the Cowboys' first-grade squad.

Failing to make his NRL debut, the hooker managed 18 appearances in 2024, in which he provided three try assists and one line break assist and made 413 total tackles (95.4 per cent tackle efficiency) and 533 running metres.

The Central Queensland Capras have also announced the arrivals of Blake Moore, Jack Biles, Matthew Baker and PNG international duo Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers) and Valentine Richard, among others.