The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the departures of seven players after the Cronulla Sharks eliminated them from the 2024 NRL Finals last weekend.
While it was already confirmed that Chad Townsend (Roosters), Valentine Holmes (Dragons), Kyle Feldt (Super League) and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins) would be departing at the end of the season, the Cowboys have now revealed that three others will be joining them.
The list of players farewelled includes Jake Granville, Jodeci Baker-Tiraha and Jai Hansen.
The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrivals of Karl Lawton (Manly Sea Eagles) and Kai O'Donnell (Leigh Leopards) next season.
It also means the trio of Jordan McLean, Wil Sullivan and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown have not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has six vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.
Cowboys Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Scott Drinkwater
2. Murray Taulagi
3. Viliami Vailea
4. Zac Laybutt
5. Tom Chester
6. Tom Dearden
7. Jake Clifford
8. Griffin Neame
9. Reece Robson
10. Coen Hess
11. Heilum Luki
12. Jeremiah Nanai
13. Reuben Cotter
Interchange
14. Karl Lawton
15. Sam McIntyre
16. Jason Taumalolo
17. Kai O'Donnell
Rest of squad
18. Braidon Burns
19. Robert Derby
20. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase
21. Harrison Edwards
22. Thomas Mikaele
23. Tom Duffy
24. Semi Valemei
25. No player signed.
26. No player signed.
27. No player signed.
28. No player signed.
29. No player signed.
30. No player signed.
Roster spots open: 6
2025 development list
1. Emarly Bitungane
2. Jamal Shibasaki
3. Mason Kira