The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the departures of seven players after the Cronulla Sharks eliminated them from the 2024 NRL Finals last weekend.

While it was already confirmed that Chad Townsend (Roosters), Valentine Holmes (Dragons), Kyle Feldt (Super League) and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki (Dolphins) would be departing at the end of the season, the Cowboys have now revealed that three others will be joining them.

The list of players farewelled includes Jake Granville, Jodeci Baker-Tiraha and Jai Hansen.

The decision to say goodbye to the players coincides with the arrivals of Karl Lawton (Manly Sea Eagles) and Kai O'Donnell (Leigh Leopards) next season.

It also means the trio of Jordan McLean, Wil Sullivan and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown have not yet been farewelled despite being uncontracted beyond this season, as the club has six vacant spots left on its roster for the 2025 NRL season.

Cowboys Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Scott Drinkwater

2. Murray Taulagi

3. Viliami Vailea

4. Zac Laybutt

5. Tom Chester

6. Tom Dearden

7. Jake Clifford

8. Griffin Neame

9. Reece Robson

10. Coen Hess

11. Heilum Luki

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Reuben Cotter

Interchange

14. Karl Lawton

15. Sam McIntyre

16. Jason Taumalolo

17. Kai O'Donnell

Rest of squad

18. Braidon Burns

19. Robert Derby

20. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase

21. Harrison Edwards

22. Thomas Mikaele

23. Tom Duffy

24. Semi Valemei

25. No player signed.

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 6

2025 development list

1. Emarly Bitungane

2. Jamal Shibasaki

3. Mason Kira