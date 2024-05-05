Gold Coast Titans and representative forward David Fifita is reportedly set to meet with a Sydney club over the next 24 hours.

After losing James Fisher-Harris to the New Zealand Warriors, the Penrith Panthers have been on the lookout for a suitable replacement and have been linked with players such as Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu.

Now, reports have emerged from The Sydney Morning Heraldthat the Panthers are set to meet with David Fifta over the next 24 hours as the club consider entering the market to recruit his services.

The club has around $1 million worth of free salary cap space for next season following the high-profile departures of Fisher-Harris, Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva.

According to the publication, he is set to sit-down with three-time premiership-winning coach Ivan Cleary and has yet to trigger the player option in his current deal with the Gold Coast Titans.

It is understood that he has until this week (Round 10) to trigger the clause in his contract that will see him remain in the Gold Coast.