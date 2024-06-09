Rookie sensation David Armstrong has reportedly decided on which team he will play for next season after receiving offers to remain at the Newcastle Knights and to leave for the Sydney Roosters.

Selected into the Knights team after 2023 Dally M Medallist Kalyn Ponga succumbed to injury, Armstrong has quickly solidified himself in the club's fullback jersey and has played a major role in all of their wins this season.

The main backup to Ponga when he returns to injury - alongside Fletcher Sharpe - it is understood that Armstrong could be in for a positional change in the coming months as the club looks to keep him in the starting team.

Although he is still not contracted for the 2025 season, The Daily Telegraph and Wide World of Sports both report that he will remain with the Newcastle Knights on a multi-year contract.

According to the publications, the deal will see him remain there until the end of the 2026 NRL season and comes after he knocked back interest from the Roosters and at least one other club.

This also comes after Adrian Lam (Leigh Leopards coach) has continually attempted to poach him and sign him to the Super League since the start of the 2023 season.

"The Roosters went in hard but he likes it here and is a great kid," a Knights source told Wide World of Sports.

This is the second time in the past couple of months that the Sydney Roosters have missed out on signing a Knights player.

Early last month, former QLD Maroons centre Dane Gagai shunned a potential move to the Roosters and re-signed a two-year contract to remain in Newcastle.

Trent Robinson has been looking to add to his outside back stocks as Joseph Suaalii (not yet confirmed but set to happen) and Joseph Manu will depart for rugby union at the end of the season.