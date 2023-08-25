The NRL have confirmed their fixtures and dates for the opening games of the 2024 NRL season in Las Vegas.

While the participating clubs had already been announced, the competition has now confirmed that the Sydney Roosters will play the Brisbane Broncos in the first game of the double-header, before the Manly Sea Eagles take on the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The games, which will be the first premiership points to be played for points outside of Australia and New Zealand, will form part of what is being dubbed "Australia Week" in Las Vegas.

The NRL has also confirmed that the games will be played on the first weekend in March, which is the same weekend that this year's competition started.

However, with the October long weekend a week later next year than it is this year, it means the NRL can continue with 27 normal rounds in Australia and New Zealand.

It's likely that all four teams making the trip to Las Vegas would be given the first round back at home off to recover from the travel and jet lag before returning the following weekend.

One other team that doesn't travel would then also likely be given a bye in the opening round on Australian soil, meaning there would only be six games played on the weekend of March 9 and 10.

The full eight-game slate would then return the following weekend.

The NRL has not confirmed the likely time of the games to be played in Las Vegas, with prime time action in the west of the USA translating to early afternoon fixtures in Australia and that shaping as the most likely option to kick-off the 2024 NRL season.