The last few weeks has seen Nathan Cleary pull away as the clear leader in the race for the Dally M Medal.

The New South Wales halfback has been superb this season leading Penrith to an undefeated start to the season. However, there is now a challenger emerging.

Tom Trbojevic is beginning to make a charge and as he moves into the top three just behind Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Voting will be closed to the public after the next round so these are some of the last looks fans and punters will get before the big night.

North Queensland Cowboys 36 vs Newcastle Knights 20

The Cowboys were challenged in their win over the Knights and they stood tall. Two sin-bins were a major blow as the Cowboys played a period of the game with 11 players but they found a way.

The Knights will rue a missed opportunity as they managed to take a 20-16 lead just after half-time.

Dally M votes: 3 – Jason Taumalolo, 2 – Scott Drinkwater, 1 – Kyle Feldt.

New Zealand Warriors 30 vs Wests Tigers 26

The Warriors clicked into gear against the Tigers in large part due to 18-year-old wiz-kid Reece Walsh.

Walsh was involved in everything in the first-half. The second-half was all about holding on for the Warriors after they faced a number of penalties.

REECE WALSH

Fullback Warriors ROUND 11 STATS 1

Tries 3

Try Assists 2

Tackle Breaks

Dally M votes: 3 – Reece Walsh, 2 – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 1 – Tohu Harris.

Cronulla Sharks 13 vs St George Illawarra 12

The Sharks and the Dragons played a classic on the scoreboard but not a classic to the eye.

The golden-point win was the Sharks’ first since the sacking of coach John Morris. Chad Townsend’s field-goal provided interim Sharks boss Josh Hannay his first win at the Shire.

Dally M votes: 3 – Will Kennedy, 2 – Ben Hunt, 1 – Paul Vaughan.

Gold Coast Titans 30 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 20

AJ Brimson did his bid for the Queensland No.1 jersey no problems.

A best-on-ground display in the Titans win over the Bulldogs proved his value to Gold Coast and showed he may be the man come State of Origin time.

The Bulldogs will see this as an opportunity missed as the Titans were missing a host of stars.

AJ BRIMSON

Fullback Titans ROUND 11 STATS 2

Tries 2

Tackle Breaks 234

All Run Metres

Dally M votes: 3 – AJ Brimson, 2 – Moeaki Fotuaika, 1 – Luke Thompson.

Sydney Roosters 16 vs Brisbane Broncos 34

An incredible Broncos upset has been relatively overshadowed by the sending off of Victor Radley, twice.

Radley was also reported four times in the Roosters’ disappointing loss to the struggling Brisbane side. Radley has been an Origin contender but now may miss out after an ill-disciplined performance.

Dally M votes: 3 – Albert Kelly, 2 – Matt Lodge, 1 – Tevita Pangai jnr.

Canberra Raiders 10 vs Melbourne Storm 34

The Storm showed all their class in a professional win over the Raiders last weekend.

Melbourne proved their system to be too good despite missing some key names as they cruised home in the nation’s capital.

NICHO HYNES

Fullback Storm ROUND 11 STATS 1

Try Assists 13

Tackle Breaks 206

All Run Metres

Dally M votes: 3 – Nicho Hynes, 2 – Brandon Smith, 1 – Nelson Asofa-Solomona.

South Sydney Rabbitohs 12 vs Penrith Panthers 56

The Panthers are unstoppable at the moment and the Rabbitohs proved to be no match for the ladder leaders.

Nathan Cleary is having his way with teams this season and this was no exception. Matt Burton stood out as well and took the three votes, meaning Cleary’s lead was chipped away at.

Dally M votes: 3 – Matt Burton, 2 – Nathan Cleary, 1 – Isaah Yeo.

Parramatta Eels 6 vs Manly Sea Eagles 28

The Sea Eagles stormed over the Eels, led from the front by Tom Trbojevic who was all class on Sunday afternoon.

Three votes for Trbojevic sees him move to third on the Dally M leaderboard as his brother Jake picked up two votes as well.

Dally M votes: 3 – Tom Trbojevic, 2 – Jake Trbojevic, 1 – Reuben Garrick.

DALLY M LEADERBOARD