Curtius Scott has split with his lawyer Danny Eid ahead of his all-important court case, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.
He will now be represented by Sam Macedone.
The Raiders recruit pleaded not guilty to six charges over an incident that took place on Australia Day weekend where he allegedly assaulted a police officer.
It is believed that he threw a mobile phone at a passing car on Paddington’s Regent Street and fell asleep at a nearby tree nearby Driver Avenue in Moore Park.
The 22-year was allegedly aggressive when he was woken, resulting in him getting tasered and taken to Surry Hills Police Station where he spent the night in jail.
He is set to appear in at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday, February 20, which could dictate his NRL future.
Scott this off-season signed a four-year deal with Canberra after getting released by the Melbourne Storm.
