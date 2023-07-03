New Zealand Warriors forward Josh Curran will spend another week on the sidelines after he was suspended by the NRL for two games and handed a $10,000 fine.

Curran was withdrawn from last week's clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs after a court case - which saw him plead guilty to assault over an incident in Port Macquarie on the night of last year's NRL grand final - was finalised last Monday.

Curran pled guilty, but no conviction was recorded.

The NRL have handed Curran and the Warriors a breach notice on Tuesday, confirming a two-game suspension - of which the game against South Sydney counts - and a $10,000 fine.

In addition, he will have to complete education and training.

"The National Rugby League (NRL) today issued New Zealand Warriors player Josh Curran with a breach notice following an NRL Integrity Unit review of criminal proceedings which were finalised at the Port Macquarie Local Court on Monday, 26 June 2023," the NRL wrote in a statement.

"The breach notice proposes a two (2) match suspension and a $10,000 fine.

"Additionally, Curran is directed to engage in and complete such education and training as advised by the NRL.

"Curran was withdrawn from the Round 18 match against the Rabbitohs by the Warriors Club.

"It is proposed the missed Round 18 match is counted towards the two (2) match suspension.

"Curran will be available for selection and participation in the NRL Competition Round 20 match on Sunday, 16 July 2023.

"Curran will have five business days to respond to the breach notice."

It means Curran will be unavailable for a match this weekend with the understrength Parramatta Eels, before being able to return to the Warriors' forward pack in Round 20 against the Cronulla Sharks.