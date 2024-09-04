In their final match of the season before the 2024 NRL Finals, the Sydney Roosters are set to blood a cross-code superstar.

Taking on arch-rivals South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 27 on Friday evening, 2024 Paris Olympics athlete and former Wallabies player Mark Nawaqanitawase will make his NRL first-grade debut, per The Daily Telegraph.

The decision to hand Nawaqanitawase his debut comes after he impressed club officials in his three appearances in the NSW Cup, transitioning to the sport after representing Australia in Paris, France just over a month ago.

While it is unknown where he will line up on Friday, he can play anywhere in the back line but has played all his matches to date on the wing.

This has seen him score two tries, provide one try assist and make 16 tackle busts, three line-breaks and an average of 173 running metres per match.

It is understood that the original plan was to have him spend the entire year enhancing his skills in the lower grades but that has since changed due to his form and the club's growing injury list.

“At the end of the day I've crossed over to play NRL,” he told The Herald recently.

“Obviously, it would be nice if the opportunity came. I've got some learning to do first so I can give the coaches confidence to pick me. I'm in a good position at the moment to learn as much as I can.”