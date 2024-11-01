The Sydney Roosters have reportedly informed forward Terrell May that he is free to explore opportunities with other clubs, despite being under contract until the end of 2026.

The left-field decision has rendered many in the rugby league community bewildered, given May's strong on-field performances and the recent departure of veteran prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: a gap in the Roosters' forward pack that looked to be filled by May.

May's future has been cast into the spotlight amid swirling rumours regarding the reasons behind his release, with some speculating that off-field issues might be a factor.

The May family has previously drawn media attention, as Terrell's brothers, Tyrone and Taylan have each brought the game into disrepute through their careers.

May's teammate Angus Crichton has been quick to dismiss any suggestion that off-field behaviour played a role in the club's decision.

In a public defense, Crichton expressed disappointment at the rumours, stressing that they were baseless and damaging.

"I was devastated for him," Crichton admitted.

"He is literally straight as an arrow. He doesn't drink, he is a really good guy and he hasn't done anything off the field to warrant this."

Crichton went on to urge people not to jump to conclusions.

"For people [who] are speculating and talking out of tongue, just stop it. Wait until the full story comes to light. He is a good person."

May himself took to Instagram to address the rumours, flatly denying any off-field issues as a reason for his release, adding weight to Crichton's defense.

Despite the speculation, May's performance on the field has been solid. In the 2024 season, he averaged 110 running metres and completed 27 tackles per game with a highly efficient 97% tackle success rate.