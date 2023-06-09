Cowboys youngster Jeremiah Nanai has reportedly won a recall back into the Queensland Maroons team.

News Corp revealed that Nanai is set to take Tom Gilbert's spot in the team, replacing his former Cowboys teammate.

After playing in the 2022 State of Origin series, Nanai missed Game 1 due to a four-game suspension and has only played 53 minutes since his return back to the NRL.

Nanai played remarkably last season in the Maroons jersey and even earnt his international debut for Australia later in the year at the Rugby League World Cup.

“Jeremiah is a wonderful talent,” Cowboys football boss Micheal Luck said via News Corp.

“He has only just got back from suspension and we need ‘Miah' to get some continuity.

“He did well against the Storm and he has to continue to work hard and he will get better as the year goes on.

“Queensland are pretty blessed for forward depth at the moment.

“There's three or four guys you could pick and Jeremiah is one of those, Billy Slater is a lucky coach at the moment.”

With the Cowboys back-rower replacing Tom Gilbert, it leaves a number of players vying for the injured Jai Arrow's spot. The likely replacements include Felise Kaufusi, Moeaki Fotuaika, Kurt Capewell, Corey Horsburgh, Christian Welch and J'maine Hopgood.

It will be very interesting if Billy Slater goes away from Felise Kaufusi. After being a near certainty to play in this year's series, the 14-game Maroon was suspended in the week before Game 1.

His three-game suspension ended after the game with the Manly Sea Eagles, so he won't have any game time to showcase his talents for a final time for Slater and Queensland selectors.