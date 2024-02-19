The North Queensland Cowboys NRLW have unveiled Kiwi Ferns coach Ricky Henry as their new head coach for the next three seasons.

Agreeing to a three-year contract until the end of the 2026 season, Henry will arrive in North Queensland in the coming weeks to settle into the role before pre-season begins in June.

Before signing with the Cowboys, Henry has spent the past four years as the Kiwi Ferns head coach which included a historic victory over the Jillaroos in the 2023 Pacific Championships.

It is understood that he turned down the chance to continue his role as the New Zealand Warriors NSW Cup to join the Cowboys.

“The Cowboys have a talented squad with a lot of potential and great leaders," Henry said.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of getting the best out of every single player, which will help this squad realise its potential.

“I know the squad is highly motivated and willing to work hard which are strong foundations to being successful.

“The Cowboys are a club is on the rise. It has world class facilities, fantastic people, commercial support and a community that is passionate about the Cowboys all of which made this job immensely attractive.”

His arrival will see him replace Ben Jeffries, who transferred to the Newcastle Knights NRLW to take control of the back-to-back premiers.

It is a great addition to the club, which recently extended the contracts of its co-captains Kirra Dibb (through 2026) and Tallisha Harden (through 2024) and signed 2023 Dally M Winger of the Year Jakiya Whitfeld from the Wests Tigers.

“We were thrilled with the caliber of coaches who applied for the role and we were flattered by their interest,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“We are delighted to have secured Ricky, who has a long and decorated history in our game. He has experience in all levels of the junior pathways systems and has now shown he is in the top echelon of coaches at the elite women's level.

“We are excited for the contributions he will make to women's rugby league in North Queensland, not only at NRL level, but in continuing to grow pathways in our region.”