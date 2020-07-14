The North Queensland Cowboys have been dealt a major injury blow, with star Valentine Holmes set for a long stint on the sidelines.
Holmes is expected to miss to 10 weeks due to an ankle injury, which could potentially spell the end of his season.
The 24-year old underwent surgery on Monday.
“North Queensland Cowboys back Valentine Holmes underwent an arthroscopy on his left ankle yesterday” the club announced in a statement on cowboys.com.au.
“The arthroscopic probe revealed the syndesmosis was unstable and the ligament was subsequently repaired.
“Holmes is expected to be sidelined for 8-10 weeks.”