NRL Rd 3 - Cowboys v Titans
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 29: Valentine Holmes of the Cowboys passes the ball during the round three NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Gold Coast Titans at QCB Stadium on May 29, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

The North Queensland Cowboys have been dealt a major injury blow, with star Valentine Holmes set for a long stint on the sidelines.

Holmes is expected to miss to 10 weeks due to an ankle injury, which could potentially spell the end of his season.

The 24-year old underwent surgery on Monday.

“North Queensland Cowboys back Valentine Holmes underwent an arthroscopy on his left ankle yesterday” the club announced in a statement on cowboys.com.au.

“The arthroscopic probe revealed the syndesmosis was unstable and the ligament was subsequently repaired.

“Holmes is expected to be sidelined for 8-10 weeks.”