The North Queensland Cowboys have been dealt a major injury blow, with star Valentine Holmes set for a long stint on the sidelines.

Holmes is expected to miss to 10 weeks due to an ankle injury, which could potentially spell the end of his season.

The 24-year old underwent surgery on Monday.

“North Queensland Cowboys back Valentine Holmes underwent an arthroscopy on his left ankle yesterday” the club announced in a statement on cowboys.com.au.

“The arthroscopic probe revealed the syndesmosis was unstable and the ligament was subsequently repaired.

“Holmes is expected to be sidelined for 8-10 weeks.”