The North Queensland Cowboys have promoted Thomas Mikaele to their Top 30 roster after an impressive pre-season and injury to teammate Coen Hess.

Before being promoted on Tuesday evening, Mikaele was signed to a development contract for this season after joining from the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

An Under-18s Queensland representative and Australian Schoolboy during his junior days, the forward has previously spent time with the Wests Tigers and Gold Coast Titans.

It is understood that Mikaele is firming for a round one spot in the team after impressing Todd Payten in the pre-season trials. The transition to the Top 30 roster will allow him to play immediately instead of waiting for Round 11.

“We're fortunate to have the opportunity to secure a player of Tom's calibre and experience this late in the pre-season,” Cowboys General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said at the time of his arrival.

“Tom is a powerfully built middle forward, who not only adds depth to our squad, but we believe can make a significant impact for us at NRL level.”