North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten has shut down the idea of Chad Townsend leaving the club, or Luke Brooks joining.

Rumours have been flowing in recent times that Brooks would find a new home to continue his NRL career at the North Queensland Cowboys after telling the Tigers on the weekend that he wouldn't be taking up a new deal.

Brooks was reportedly offered either a two or three-year deal worth approximately half of what he is currently on with a deal to expire at the end of this year.

Instead of accepting though, Brooks, who said previously that he needed to be "selfish" in signing his next deal, decided to exit the Tigers and is now on the lookout for a new club in 2024, whether that be in the NRL or English Super League.

That has been backed up by rumours that Chad Townsend could be looking for a move back to Sydney after his own form struggled through the first half of this year.

Reports that he was homesick could have led to an early release prior to the end of his deal at the conclusion of the 2024 season, but Payten, speaking to the media after his club's captain's run ahead of Friday's game against the Penrith Panthers, shut down both ideas in one go.

"Plenty of rumours have come across my desk continually," Payten said on Thursday.

"I approached Chad a number of weeks ago [about] whether he is home sick [or not]. He told me then that he was really settled and I gave him my backing as coach of this club that he isn't going anywhere.

"I will say this about Luke Brooks: I've got a high opinion of him as a player and I think the way that he has handled himself over the past several years and I think the way he has handled himself over the past several years with the media scrutiny on top of him shows some great mental fortitude and his best footy is still in front of him.

"I think wherever he ends up, the club will be in good shape, but it's just not going to be here.

“I appreciate the journos that come through the front door and go to the source and question me and I will always answer those calls."

It's unclear which clubs may come to the party for Brooks, however, there is a lack of quality off-contract at the end of this season in the halves for any clubs still in need of one.

The Cowboys will take on the Panthers to kick-off Round 16 on Friday.