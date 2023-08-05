North Queensland Cowboys legend Aaron Payne has been relieved of his coaching duties at the Townsville Blackhawks immediately after five seasons in charge.

The former Cowboys icon who appeared in 219 games for the club, mainly as a hooker between 2002-12, was awarded the Blackhawks head coaching role in 2018, replacing current Dolphins assistant coach and ex-St Helens RLFC coach Kristian Woolf.

His five seasons with the Blackhawks have now come to an abrupt end after being terminated immediately. It is understood that he was summoned to a meeting of the club's sub-committee on Thursday a week ago, where he was informed that the club intended to move in a new direction.

According to News Corp, the club's chairman Glenn Carroll said Payne offered his resignation at season's end but was sacked effective immediately.

“Aaron, management and the Board met recently and it was mutually agreed that it is the right time for both parties to embark on new journeys,” a statement read.