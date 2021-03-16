North Queensland Cowboys second-rower Francis Molo has joined the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Dragons confirmed in a statement on Tuesday morning that the forward has signed a three-year deal from the 2022 season.

The deal is believed to be worth around $1.5 million and ties him to the Red V until the end of 2024.

Dragons general manager of football said the 26-year old would be an important addition to the side.

“Francis is a proven player who displays the exact characteristics you want from a front-rower week-in, week-out,” Haran told the club website.

“Francis is coming to the prime of his career considering his age and experience in the NRL. Throughout his time at the Cowboys he has proven his durability in handling the responsibility and role as a first grade footballer.

“There is absolutely no doubt that Francis will add value to our squad and complement our roster for the 2022 season and beyond.”

Molo has played 58 NRL games since making his first-grade debut with the Broncos in 2014, before moving to the Cowboys in 2018.