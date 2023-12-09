The North Queensland Cowboys have announced they have decided to extend their partnership with Kirwan State High School until the end of 2026.

In a three-year agreement, Kirwan SHS players and coaches will continue to be provided development opportunities through the Cowboys.

The Kirwan SHS' Aaron Payne Cup and Open Girls teams will also have the opportunity to train at the Hutchinson Builders Centre and work with input from Cowboys Elite Pathways Coach Steve Sheppard and NRLW Head Coach Ben Jeffries.

Cowboys Head of Elite Pathways Glenn Hall will also help mentor the school's coaches who will have access to selected Young Guns and NRLW training at the club.

The extension means that Kirwan State High School will join Ignatius Park College, Cairns' Trinity Bay State High School, St Augustine's College, Mackay's St Patrick's College, as well as Rockhampton's The Cathedral College as schools with partnerships with the Cowboys.

“Our club has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Kirwan State High School and we look forward to continuing to grow our partnership over the next three years,” General Manager of Football Micheal Luck said.

“Kirwan's rugby league program is at the top echelon of the high school level and provides an excellent development pathway for our school-age contracted players before they make the step up to our senior programs.”

Previous Cowboys players who attended Kirwan State High School include Dally M winner Jason Taumalolo, Life Member Aaron Payne, current General Manager of Football Micheal Luck, Jacob Lillyman and Ray Thompson, as well as current NRLW player Sareka Mooka.

Jeremiah Nanai, D'Jazirhae Pua'avase and Kaiden Lahrs also attend the school and are a part of the current club's NRL squad - along with Taumalolo.

Kirwan SHS Executive Principal Heather Murry said the school was excited to extend its partnership with the Cowboys.

“This agreement sees us entering our 12th year in partnership with the North Queensland Cowboys. There wouldn't be many schools in the country that have such a long-standing and valued partnership with a professional sporting organisation,” she said.

“The inclusion of our female students into the partnership was a natural evolution with the progression of NRLW.

“The value in our partnership is in the professional development of our staff, access to elite high-performance facilities and keeping North Queensland kids in North Queensland.

“North Queensland kids, both boys and girls, can attend Kirwan High and participate in our Rugby League Academy and go all the way through to NRL and NRLW with the North Queensland Cowboys.”