Former NRL star fullback Josh Dugan will have to wait an extra month to learn his fate for allegedly breaching strict COVID-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, Dugan appeared in Lithgow Local Court after he pleaded not guilty to the charge he allegedly breached regarding the state's health orders.

While the judge was expected to make a ruling on his guilt, the decision was adjourned for an extra month. This comes after his proceedings were delayed at the end of 2022.

According to The Daily Telegraph, court documents revealed that the former NSW Blues player was stopped by police just before midnight on August 20, 2021 whilst travelling through Lithgow.

Instructed by the police to drive back to Gymea, Dugan and a friend are alleged to have continued on their drive, aiming to reach the destination in Yetholme.

Less than half an hour later, he was pulled up again by the same police officers.

Dugan will return to Lithgow Local Court on July 28 and will remain on bail in the meantime.