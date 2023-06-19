Although Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will re-join the Warriors next season, he could be set for a shock early return back into the NRL.

After being snubbed from Super Rugby club the Auckland Blues for their semi-final last week, Tuivasa-Sheck was unceremoniously dropped from the New Zealand All Blacks after not being selected in their squad ahead of the Test season.

Although the 2018 Dally Medallist is eager to compete in the Rugby World Cup in September, which was his main reason for switching codes, it may not come to reality.

This means he could be set for an early rugby league return if he's not in the All Blacks' plans.

“The news on Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, if you follow Super Rugby, they are at the semi-final stage of that competition,” Andrew Voss said on Fox League on Sunday.

“Tuivasa-Sheck did not make the squad to play for the Auckland Blues in the semi-finals on the weekend.

“He is coming back from injury and doesn't make even the reserves list. Now he has been overlooked for the All Blacks squad.

“So effectively, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's season ended on Friday night.

"We are in the second week of June, and you have got this supreme athlete, and he needs to be playing football of some type."

Although improbable, if he does make an early return, Fox Sports has linked him with two clubs. The first is the Warriors, who sit seventh on the table heading into the end of the season.

While the Warriors is the obvious choice considering he will be there for the next three seasons, Fox Sports reports the Roosters could be another club that makes a play for him.

Given their struggles in attack, Tuivasa-Sheck would be an amazing short-term get for the Roosters for the remainder of the season- joining them on a short-term contract.