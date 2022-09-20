Brisbane Broncos winger Corey Oates has finally signed a new deal for 2023, snubbing the Dolphins to stick with Kevin Walters' side.

Oates, who was off-contract at the end of 2022, will jump from one contract negotiation to the next though, with the contract extension at Red Hill only being for a single season.

It means Oates has re-signed for 2023, but is eligible to become a free agent again in a little over five weeks on November 1.

Oates was reportedly on the outer when it came to getting a new deal at the start of the season, however, his excellent form throughout the course of the season eventually forced Brisbane's hand to give him a new contract.

It had been reported Wayne Bennett and the Dolphins were heavily interested in securing the powerful winger for their inaugural season.

Oates has previously spoken out about his desire to become a one-club player, and if he continues the form he showed in 2022, which included 20 tries to score the second most in the NRL, then it's hard to doubt the Broncos will want him out the door anytime soon.

Adding to his 20 tries, Oates averaged 169 metres per game and added 79 tackle breaks, also being selected for Queensland in Game 3.

Kevin Walters said Oates staying was terrific.

“Corey has had a great year and scored a heap of tries, made plenty of strong returns as well as catching the high balls really well, so it’s terrific to see him stay here at the Broncos," Walters said.

“His great form this season is tribute to him and the work he’s put into his game, and it was good to see him get another chance playing for Queensland and deliver for the Maroons at Suncorp.

“Corey showed a lot of maturity for us this season and set a great example of the younger players we have coming through our squad and we look forward to more of that in 2023.”

At just 27 years of age, Oates has played 192 games and will go past 200 next season since his 2013 debut.