Cooks Islands have confirmed their 21-man squad for the upcoming 2024 Pacific Championships against Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

The squad consists of several current and former NRL players, including Davvy Moale, Mason Teague, Xavier Willison and Tepai Moeroa as the team looks to advance into the Pacific Championships tournament by winning the 2024 Pacific Bowl title.

However, they will be without star outside back and fullback Kayal Iro, who is unavailable for selection due to injury and will miss the entire 2024 Pacific Championships.

Recently retired forward Zane Tetevano has also been named as well as Super League star Esan Marsters - he is hoping to return to the NRL and a great showing in the tournament may provide this chance.

Cook Islands Squad

Brad Takairangi (South West Goannas)

Davvy Moale (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Delahia Wigmore (Canberra Raiders)

Esan Marsters (Salford Red Devils)

Esom Ioka (Western Clydesdales)

Junior Teroi (West Panthers)

Justin Makirere (Norths Devils)

Kobe Tararo (Souths Logan Magpies)

Makahesi Makatoa (Parramatta Eels)

Malachi Morgan (Tweed Heads Seagulls)

Mason Teague (The Dolphins)

Pride Petterson-Robati (Norths Devils)

Reuben Porter (Wests Tigers)

Reubenn Rennie (Toulouse Olympique)

Rhys Dakin (Newtown Jets)

Rixson Andrew (Souths Logan Magpies)

Rua Ngatikaura (North Sydney Bears)

Steven Marsters (Illawarra South Coast Dragons)

Tepai Moeroa (Melbourne Storm)

Xavier Willison (Brisbane Broncos)

Zane Tetevano (Retired)