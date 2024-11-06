Canberra Raiders forward Hohepa Puru has decided to turn down his option with the club and signed with another NRL team.

Puru, the captain of the Raiders NSW Cup team, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cronulla Sharks. This will see him play alongside his twin brother Niwhai Puru, who recently re-signed with the team.

Able to play a variety of positions, including lock, hooker and in the halves, Puru spent two seasons with the Raiders, in which he made two first-grade appearances after previously being involved in the Penrith Panthers system.

During his time at the Panthers, he was a proven leader and was the captain of the 2022 Jersey Flegg Cup premiership-winning team, in which he earned man of the match honours.

That team consisted of the likes of Liam Ison, Mavrik Geyer, Billy Scott, Keagan Russell-Smith and Isaiya Katoa.