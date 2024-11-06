Canberra Raiders forward Hohepa Puru has decided to turn down his option with the club and signed with another NRL team.
Puru, the captain of the Raiders NSW Cup team, has agreed to a one-year contract with the Cronulla Sharks. This will see him play alongside his twin brother Niwhai Puru, who recently re-signed with the team.
Able to play a variety of positions, including lock, hooker and in the halves, Puru spent two seasons with the Raiders, in which he made two first-grade appearances after previously being involved in the Penrith Panthers system.
During his time at the Panthers, he was a proven leader and was the captain of the 2022 Jersey Flegg Cup premiership-winning team, in which he earned man of the match honours.
That team consisted of the likes of Liam Ison, Mavrik Geyer, Billy Scott, Keagan Russell-Smith and Isaiya Katoa.
"Me and him have a kinship and I love playing footy with him. I feel like I'm with him as one, so 100 per cent in the future, I'd love to play with him again," his brother Niwhai Puru told Zero Tackle recently.
As reported by Zero Tackle in early October, it has now been confirmed by the Cronulla Sharks that Oregon Kaufusi has taken up the mutual option in his contract and will remain at the Shire for the 2025 NRL season.
The only member of the Sharks roster to play in an NRL Grand Final, Kaufusi was one of the club's most consistent forwards this season and has continually delivered on the field, especially during the opening 30 minutes of matches.
The retention of Kaufusi will see him create a formidable partnership with recruit Addin Fonua-Blake next season, who will be joining from the New Zealand Warriors.
"We took some positive steps forward last season and I'm keen to play my part in helping the team continue to improve again next year," Kaufusi said.
"We have a close group here at Cronulla, I enjoy working with Fitzy and the coaching staff and I'm excited about season ahead."
In what will be his third season with the Sharks after joining from the Parramatta Eels, Kaufusi has made 116 career appearances, 45 of which came from his time playing under Craig Fitzgibbon.
An Australian Schoolboys representative, he is a former NSW Blues representative at the U16s, U18s and U20s levels and has managed five international matches for Samoa.
"Oregon gets about his business consistently and to a high standard week after week and we're pleased to have him returning next season," coach Craig Fitzgibbon added.
"He was outstanding for us last year and there is no doubt he has even more improvement in him going forward.
"For a front rower to play all but one game like he did last year, performing to a high level all season, was a fantastic effort and he will again be a key member of our forward pack in 2025."