The long-awaited confirmation of Sonny Bill Williams' fight against ex-AFL player Barry Hall has finally come, with the bout to take place on Wednesday, March 23.

Williams, who is currently riding an eight-match unbeaten streak, has placed his full focus on boxing and doesn't believe Hall is on his level.

"For the first time in my professional sporting career, I am fully concentrating on boxing," Williams said.

"I know Barry Hall is a very hard man and his debut proved he has a tonne of skill, but he is inexperienced in the ring and nowhere near my class level.

"This fight against Hall starts the last chapter of my sporting career and I will take this win and move on to further big fights over the next 24-36 months."

Meanwhile, Hall, whose last fight was a 2019 draw with Paul Gallen, believes he has what it takes to not only match Williams, but top him.

"I showed against Paul Gallen that I can go the distance and go hard," Hall said.

"Sonny is a hugely talented individual but has not ever faced anyone of my size or skill. The lad has had everything laid on a silver platter in his boxing career to date.

"Sonny Boy has made a mistake in taking this fight, I intend to finish his boxing career and open up bigger fight opportunities for myself."

Hall, who captained Sydney to its 2005 premiership triumph over the West Coast Eagles, had never fought professionally before his bout with Gallen.

Williams - clearly the more experienced fighter of the two - will look to increase his unbeaten run to nine matches come late March.