South Sydney Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker is set to become the latest big-name player unavailable to play in the All Stars match after sustaining a reported injury.

The Sydney Morning Herald has reported that Walker has sustained a calf strain and is currently racing the clock to be back in time for the Rabbitohs season-opener in Las Vegas to kick off the 2024 season.

Set to captain the Indigenous All Stars team on Friday, it is understood that three players are in contention to become the skipper - Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr and Nicho Hynes.

“I spoke to him before I boarded a flight from Brisbane, he told me he did his calf and was out,” Griffiths told The Herald.

“It's a massive blow for us and a massive blow for Cody because he's a player who makes himself available every year.

“He loves the game and that passion and leadership exudes out of him when he plays.”

The 34-year-old is expected to have scans for the injury first thing Sunday morning, with Braydon Trindall moving to the starting halves alongside Cronulla Sharks teammate Nicho Hynes.