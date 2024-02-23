Star five-eighth Cody Walker has revealed that he is aiming to become the oldest player in the history of the NRL as he races the clock to be fit for Round 1.

Currently, in the United States, Walker is doing everything he can to be available for the club's season opener against the Manly Sea Eagles. According to The Daily Telegraph, this has included staying at the team hotel alone, while the rest of the team visit the sites of San Diego.

As he remains uncertain about being ready for the opening game, Walker has revealed how long left he has in his career, making a surprising admission in the process.

The 34-year-old representative playmaker is aiming to surpass Paul Gallen (38), Cliff Lyons (37), Cameron Smith (37), and Darren Smith (36) to become the new oldest player in the history of the NRL competition.

“I just feel as though if I can keep playing the game I love, I'll keep going,'' Walker told The Daily Telegraph.

“I haven't put an end date to it. But if I can keep playing professionally at 38, 39, I'd love to.

“I don't play in the middle of the field, I'm smart enough to know where to put myself. We'll see what happens.''

Off-contract at the end of the 2025 season, he will become a hot commodity next year on June 30, when he is free to negotiate with rival clubs.

While it is hard to see him leaving the Rabbitohs, the club will be put in an interesting dilemma, considering they have a plethora of young and talented halves coming through the ranks.

If Walker struggles to be available for Round 1 from the calf injury he has sustained, he will join an already extensive injury/suspension list that includes back-line players Campbell Graham, Jack Wighton, and Tyrone Munro.

Confident that he will be ready to go at Allegiant Stadium on March 3, Walker has become one of the most durable and consistent players in recent memory - playing at 20 games in every season since debuting in 2016.

“It's probably been a strength of mine through my career. Touch wood, this (calf injury) is the end of it,'' Walker added.

“It's not ideal, I don't like being injured. I hate it.

“But it's the nature of the business.''