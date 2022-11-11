As has become tradition, plenty of NRL clubs took to social media to announce their NRL draw for the 2023 season in the funniest ways possible.

Here are the best of the bunch.

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos relied on former player Sam Thaiday to paint other clubs' logos. While the paintings were... Let's say not accurate, the comedy alongside it was.

Grab your brushes and paint the '23 draw🎨 Watch the full video 📼 https://t.co/VRJNrwKBC2 Join the family👉 https://t.co/R79Xld6qre pic.twitter.com/K0tG0F78fT — Brisbane Broncos (@brisbanebroncos) November 10, 2022

Canberra Raiders

The Raiders took to Twitter to announce their road trips for the 2023 campaign. Set to the famous Lindsey Buckingham tune "Holiday Road", they were able to have a laugh at the idea of playing the Broncos on a Saturday and the Dragons' infamous BBQ-gate, as well as their victory over the Storm in last year's finals series.

Sorry we're late! Been busy organising all of our travel ✈️🚌🚗 Our 2023 Road Trip Planner! #WeAreRaiders pic.twitter.com/7SEQ4IU6QG — Canberra Raiders (@RaidersCanberra) November 10, 2022

Parramatta Eels

The Eels simply played trolling stock footage for their draw to the Fox League theme song. We'd just like to say that they nailed it. Simple, but brilliant.

Melbourne Storm

The Storm, to announce their draw, used their mascot, known as Storm Man. From the lost dog sign to a Random Souths Fan and the clever reference to Brandon Smith (simply eating cheese), we reckon this was quality. Oh, and that doesn't even mention the 'new guy' bit for the Dolphins or a single fan doing the Viking Clap for the Raiders.

Storm Man's got the 2023 draw covered...or does he? 😅 Full fixture: https://t.co/DZfaVjIrHK pic.twitter.com/26NVQr1HXl — Melbourne Storm (@storm) November 10, 2022

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons gathered a number of players together to announce their draw, one wearing a headset and trying to lip read the other who would provide cryptic clues around the team they were facing. Little brothers anyone? Our resident Dragons fan worked that one out pretty quickly.

Sloany: "Did you hear the draw is out?" Bud: "Huh?" 😂#redv pic.twitter.com/RQDBONLvKJ — St George Illawarra Dragons (@NRL_Dragons) November 10, 2022

Manly Sea Eagles

The Sea Eagles took to social media by using famous movie scenes to reveal their fixture list for 2023. Not bad at all.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs hopped on the Hasbulla bandwagon to unveil their draw, pencilling in a game at Allianz Stadium (or is that Trellianz?), and ensuring everyone knew exactly how happy they are about their opening to the season.

Gold Coast Titans

The Titans had a number of their players draw opposition team's logos for the 2023 announcement. Some of them are great, but we have no idea what Toby Sexton was trying to achieve in drawing the Dragons' logo.