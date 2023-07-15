A number of clubs are reportedly pursuing Cronulla Sharks outside back Kayal Iro, with one set to close in on securing him.

The Cooks Islands international has struggled to break through into the first-grade team at the Sharks due to the outside back stocks at the club and has only managed one NRL appearance.

However, this hasn't stopped Iro from being touted as one of the best young players in the world and winning the NSW Cup Player of the Season in 2022.

Last season, Iro scored 14 tries in 22 appearances for the Newtown Jets - Cronulla Sharks feeder club - before playing all three games for the Cooks Islands and being the standout in the Rugby League World Cup.

Rugby League Live is reporting that Super League side the Castleford Tigers are closing in on signing Iro, with the final details of the deal now being finalised. This will see him play for the club for the remainder of the season in the closing stages of the competition.

The move will see Kayal Iro follow in his father's footsteps. His father, Kevin Iro, spent most of his career playing overseas with Wigan Warriors, Leeds Rhinos and St Helens. Kevin is most famously known in the United Kingdom for scoring the match-winning try in the 1999 Grand Final.

Due to Iro's contract status and being contracted until the end of 2024 with the Sharks, the Tigers will need to secure a release to take up the deal.