There is one glaring reason Dylan Edwards won't be selected for State of Origin, according to his coach Ivan Cleary.

The reason?

James Tedesco.

"I think there is probably one good reason why you wouldn't pick him and his name is James Tedesco, so I can't see how that's going to happen," the Penrith coach said at his post-game presser.

"What I would say though is that if Dylan got the opporutnity he wouldn't let anyone down. He is absolutely built for that arena and that type of game which he has shown consistently in the last three years.

"It's a long series, but that's what I would say on that."

While Edwards form has been outstanding - and he was excellent again last night in a 15 points to 4 win over the Brisbane Broncos - Tedesco is the Blues' captain and unlikely to be dropped despite his own form troubles.

Asked if Edwards could find a spot elsewhere in the 17, Cleary said it was unlikely.

"You could [pick him elsewhere in the 17], but he has only ever played fullback for the last three years I think. I'm not a selector, but like I said, if the opportunity came up, I'd have no hesitation to pick him."

It comes as Jarome Luai and Stephen Crichton both fight to hang onto their own spots for Game 1 in Adelaide.

Luai is in a one-on-one battle for the number six jumper against Cronulla Sharks' star Nicho Hynes, while Crichton has to win a spot against other backline candidates Brian To'o, Latrtell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, Campbell Graham and Josh Addo-Carr.

Nathan Cleary said he has put his best foot forward.

"I think he [Stephen Crichton] is a pretty special player. He comes up with some big plays in big games and he has done that at centre and on the wing. He has that versatility there, but at the end of the day, we aren't selectors, but I think he has done a pretty good job at putting his best foot forward," Nathan Cleary said on Crichton.

Cleary himself said he is ready to go for Origin after some tough games for the Panthers in recent times.

"I think in terms of the games we have had leading up, they have been really good preparation for Origin," Cleary said.

"It feels like this whole year we have had tough games bar a couple. Tonight again it was very tough, so I think that's prepared me well, but Origin is another boost and you have to get that preparation right through training and connection within the squad and then put your best foot forward on game night."

Teams for Game 1 will be selected on Monday morning.