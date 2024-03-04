In what is set to be a blockbuster match on Friday night, the Penrith Panthers will travel to Victoria to take on the Melbourne Storm as they look to end the club's Round 1 winning streak that has stretched on for 22 seasons.

Ahead of the match, head coach Ivan Cleary has provided an update on the status of five-eighth Jarome Luai and players Scott Sorensen and Sunia Turuva.

Luai missed the World Club Challenge due to injury but will be back for round one to replace youngster Jack Cole in the halves. Scott Sorensen sustained a leg injury in the lead-up to the match against Wigan and was ruled out but should be back for this week.

While Luai and Sorensen should be back on deck, it is unknown if the club will select Sunia Turuva for the clash after he was taken from the field against Wigan with an injury.

"He's doing really well, so at this stage, we expect him to play," Cleary said on Jarome Luai.

"They are all going pretty well. They all are looking good (for Friday)," he added on the status of Sorensen and Turuva.

Despite Cleary delivering a positive update on the three players, Peter Lang from The Western Weekender reports that Paul Alamoti will replace Turuva if the Fijian flyer is ruled out of the clash with a knee injury.

This would see him move into the centres with Taylan May transitioning to the vacant wing spot.

Recruited from the Canterbury Bulldogs, Alamoti signed with the club on a one-year contract adding to the club's depth in the back-line.

Making his NRL debut last season, the centre is an ex-Under 19s NSW Blues representative and was highly regarded as junior coming through the Caterbury ranks.